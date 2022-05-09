Insured Finance (INFI) Market Capitalization Hits $201,078.23

Insured Finance (INFI) traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $201,078.23 and approximately $7,772.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded up 2,732,684.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.47 or 0.00383863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00188066 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.61 or 0.00557868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00038913 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,282.66 or 1.89135387 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,696,797 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

