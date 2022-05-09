Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $316.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) will post sales of $316.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $324.30 million and the lowest is $308.00 million. Interface posted sales of $294.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TILE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interface in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 246,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,700. Interface has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $749.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TILE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Interface by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Interface by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 79,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,298 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

