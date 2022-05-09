International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 155 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) received a GBX 155 ($1.94) price objective from Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IAG. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 184 ($2.30) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 190 ($2.37) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.37) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.87) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 192.21 ($2.40).

Shares of LON:IAG traded down GBX 2.47 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 128.97 ($1.61). The company had a trading volume of 46,779,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,532,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 214.40 ($2.68). The firm has a market cap of £6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 139.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 149.20.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

