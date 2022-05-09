Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.38

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.38 and last traded at C$12.47, with a volume of 21660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.0285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 4,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.24, for a total value of C$64,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,326 shares in the company, valued at C$833,534.24. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $410,537.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

