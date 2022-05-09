Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Decreased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,611,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $5,832,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock traded down $28.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $366.86. 161,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,485. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.66 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays cut their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.