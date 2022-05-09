Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,179 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.5% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,572,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,463,800. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.33 and its 200 day moving average is $365.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $305.11 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

