Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.26

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 1216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
