Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.26

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 1216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $3,834,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 27,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

