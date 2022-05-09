Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $144.08

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $144.08 and last traded at $144.34, with a volume of 62582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $147.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

