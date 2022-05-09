Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 887,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,905 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $71,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000.

RPV stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.02. The company had a trading volume of 17,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,476. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.53. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.70 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97.

