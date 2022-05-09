Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 9th (ADDYY, ADEVF, APEMY, BAESY, BHOOY, BLWYF, BRPHF, BTDPY, BZLYF, CHRRF)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 9th:

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €300.00 ($315.79) to €265.00 ($278.95). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from €205.00 ($215.79) to €193.00 ($203.16). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF)

had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 160.00 to 140.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €57.00 ($60.00) to €55.00 ($57.89). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 830 ($10.37) to GBX 850 ($10.62).

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 111 ($1.39) to GBX 70 ($0.87).

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,421 ($42.74) to GBX 3,289 ($41.09).

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from C$48.00 to C$37.00.

Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 862 ($10.77) to GBX 834 ($10.42).

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 650 ($8.12) to GBX 670 ($8.37).

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from €64.00 ($67.37) to €63.00 ($66.32). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crest Nicholson (OTC:CRTHF) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 438 ($5.47) to GBX 415 ($5.18).

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$11.00.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from €90.00 ($94.74) to €80.00 ($84.21). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,900 ($23.74) to GBX 1,860 ($23.24).

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from €15.30 ($16.11) to €15.90 ($16.74). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €2.30 ($2.42) to €2.00 ($2.11). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$185.00.

Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 162 ($2.02) to GBX 156 ($1.95).

Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 0.28 to CHF 0.26. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$142.00 to C$139.00.

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 811 ($10.13) to GBX 784 ($9.79).

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 685 ($8.56) to GBX 625 ($7.81).

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.50 ($28.95) to €28.00 ($29.47). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. to €43.00 ($45.26). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €20.00 ($21.05) to €18.50 ($19.47). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from €7.80 ($8.21) to €9.00 ($9.47). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 191 ($2.39) to GBX 189 ($2.36).

