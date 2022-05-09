Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May 9th (ALV, BHG, BHIL, BKHYY, BMEA, BNFT, BOSSY, BRCC, BRDS, BSFC)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, May 9th:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Get Autoliv Inc alerts:

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bright Health Group is a healthcare company which is building an integrated system of care, in close partnership with our Care Partners. The company’s differentiated approach is: Built on Alignment, Focused on the Consumer and Powered by Technology. It market facing businesses NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. Bright Health Group is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS. “

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bank Hapoalim B.M. offers banking, financial products and services primarily in Israel and internationally, through its subsidiaries. Its operating segment consists of Households, Private Banking, Small Business, Commercial, Corporate and Financial Management. The company offers current-account management services, deposits and saving plans, credit cards, capital-market and housing loans products and services, investment products, check discounting, foreign currency, foreign trade and other financing transactions services. It also provides factoring services which consist of financial and strategic consulting for mergers and acquisitions, privatization processes, public and private issues, guidance of companies, consulting, underwriting and management services, brokerage services, research, custody and other related services. Bank Hapoalim B.M. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Biomea Fusion Inc. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida. “

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on IL-2 cytokine-based therapies in treating patients with cancer. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC., formerly known as NTN Buzztime, is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1,262.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cars.com Inc. operates an online automotive platform. The Company offers new and used vehicle listings, expert and consumer reviews, research tools and other information. It also engaged in the sale of display advertising to national advertisers. Cars.com Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX). Wedbush issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.