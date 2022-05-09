ION One Day Volume Reaches $64.00 (ION)

ION (ION) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ION has traded down 38.9% against the dollar. ION has a total market cap of $236,212.89 and approximately $64.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00152973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00033326 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.59 or 0.00335579 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00040651 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,736,638 coins and its circulating supply is 13,836,638 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

