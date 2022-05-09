Ironwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,627,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after buying an additional 270,428 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 7.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 656.1% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth $329,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.86. 707,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,139. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $44.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

