Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC cut its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Koppers accounts for about 1.5% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Koppers by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 49,280 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Koppers by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 795.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Koppers alerts:

KOP traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.48. 101,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,657. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.90.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

In other news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

KOP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koppers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Koppers Profile (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.