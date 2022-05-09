Ironwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $4.12 on Monday, hitting $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,035. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $70.47. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

