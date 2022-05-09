Ironwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Impinj accounts for about 1.2% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Impinj worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $10,295,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PI traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 665,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,047. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.69 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 2.40.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $1,374,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,979 shares of company stock worth $4,864,559. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

