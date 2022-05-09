Ironwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 438 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,247,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 275,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 27.5% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 215,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 46,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBK traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 111,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.55. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Anthony L. Leggio purchased 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,027.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,214.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

