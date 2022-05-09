iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 817,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,773 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $69,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,186,042 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,993,000 after buying an additional 1,189,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,513,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,591,000 after buying an additional 1,203,708 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,323,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,377,000 after buying an additional 45,435 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,241,000.

SHY traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.02. 101,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,511,883. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.044 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

