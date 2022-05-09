iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.17. 4,535,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,760. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.31. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

