iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,738,000 after buying an additional 44,561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 14,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.80. The company had a trading volume of 89,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,277. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $110.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.55.

