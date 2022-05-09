iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stake Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $17,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 792,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,776,000 after purchasing an additional 27,051 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 676,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,366,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,562,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 187,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter.

ITOT stock opened at $91.34 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $90.08 and a 1-year high of $108.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.32.

