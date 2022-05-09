iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $67.75

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.75 and last traded at $67.75, with a volume of 1006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,614,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,049,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,992,000 after acquiring an additional 759,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,006,000 after acquiring an additional 540,505 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,201,000 after acquiring an additional 203,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2,596.7% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after buying an additional 116,411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

