iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Holdings Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,882 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.4% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $22,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

MBB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.03. 1,890,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,131. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $104.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $108.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

