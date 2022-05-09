iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $35,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,236 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 84,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 59,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,890,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,131. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $108.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average of $104.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

