iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $108.43

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $108.43 and last traded at $108.43, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.80.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

