iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Purchased by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of BATS:REM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,883 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80.

