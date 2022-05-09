iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,242 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $46.49. 192,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,489,769. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $59.19.

