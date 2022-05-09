iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after acquiring an additional 610,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,354,000 after acquiring an additional 557,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,339 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 48,268,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,736,282. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

