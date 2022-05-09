iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $54.74

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.74 and last traded at $55.16, with a volume of 413045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.23.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 650.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 114,602 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 338,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 263,352 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,865,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 444,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,252 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

