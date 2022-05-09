iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $213.69

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $213.69 and last traded at $215.17, with a volume of 2946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $218.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.37 and a 200-day moving average of $269.81.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,308,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.