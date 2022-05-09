iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Boosted by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.97. 18,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,685. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

