iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,884,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,697,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 377,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after acquiring an additional 716,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $4.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,408. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

