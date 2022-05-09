iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $95.97

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $95.97 and last traded at $95.99, with a volume of 2100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.69.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.87.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,191.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.