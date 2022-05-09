iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $22,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 462.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $21.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $387.93. The company had a trading volume of 157,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $484.77. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $386.02 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

