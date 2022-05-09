iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.31

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.31 and last traded at $68.46, with a volume of 3301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

