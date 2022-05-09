iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Vicus Capital’s 4th Largest Position

Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18,594.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,890 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 6.7% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Vicus Capital owned 0.09% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $65,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after purchasing an additional 318,872 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,375,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,252. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.90 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

