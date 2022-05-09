iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 131.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 391,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.22. 6,568,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,072,447. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

