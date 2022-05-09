Ithaka Group LLC Has $42.83 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ithaka Group LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 5.2% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $42,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,681 shares of company stock valued at $120,472,775 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.76.

Shares of MA stock traded down $19.13 on Monday, hitting $327.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,766,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,317. The firm has a market cap of $320.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $305.61 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

