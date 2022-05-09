Ithaka Group LLC Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ithaka Group LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 294.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 2.1% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $17,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in ASML by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 51.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in ASML by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $854.38.

ASML stock traded down $38.34 on Monday, hitting $512.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $510.36 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $620.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $705.03.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.5617 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

