Ithaka Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ithaka Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,428 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.5% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,833,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 46.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,582,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $462,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 148.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,633,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $210,635,000 after acquiring an additional 976,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

QCOM traded down $5.66 on Monday, hitting $134.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,662,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,506,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

