Ithaka Group LLC Sells 62,242 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ithaka Group LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 62,242 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.4% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Visa by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 27,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $892,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $9.82 on Monday, hitting $193.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,249,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.64. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

