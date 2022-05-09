Jefferies Financial Group Lowers SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) to Underperform

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

SMTGF remained flat at $$46.09 on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894. SMA Solar Technology has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $55.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

