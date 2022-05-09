Jefferies Financial Group Lowers SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) to Underperform

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.
SMTGF remained flat at $$46.09 on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894. SMA Solar Technology has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $55.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03.
SMA Solar Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
