John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

HPI opened at $18.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 149,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

