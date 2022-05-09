John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
HPI opened at $18.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $22.13.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI)
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.