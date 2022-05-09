Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,404.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.42) to GBX 1,800 ($22.49) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($31.36) to GBX 2,320 ($28.98) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $93.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.83.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

