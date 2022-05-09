JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Target Price to €9.00

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €9.50 ($10.00) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telekom Austria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Telekom Austria from €8.00 ($8.42) to €7.30 ($7.68) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of Telekom Austria stock opened at $14.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Telekom Austria has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.28.
Telekom Austria Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.
