JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Price Target to GBX 315

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 370 ($4.62) to GBX 315 ($3.94) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.18) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.50) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 306 ($3.82) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.12) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 323 ($4.03) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 328.78 ($4.11).

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 236 ($2.95) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 265.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 279.57. The firm has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 231.10 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 319.40 ($3.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 15.10 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.93%.

In other news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £74,911.60 ($93,581.01).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

