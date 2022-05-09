JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Purchased by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 140.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $12,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,626,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,649 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,365,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,923 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,052,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 269.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 513,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,228,000 after acquiring an additional 374,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 471.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after acquiring an additional 301,840 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 33,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,579. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.41 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.60.

