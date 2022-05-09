Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $4.90 on Friday. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $218.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 362,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kamada by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 208,549 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Kamada by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to AATD, KAMRAB/KEDRAB a plasma-derived hyper- immunoglobulin for prophylactic treatment against rabies infection.

