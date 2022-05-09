KARMA (KARMA) Market Cap Hits $5.33 Million

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. KARMA has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $61.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KARMA has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004315 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045587 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

