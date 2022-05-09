Katalyo (KTLYO) Market Capitalization Reaches $493,066.81

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 25.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $493,066.81 and $46,457.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00151071 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00590174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036298 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,674.03 or 1.97161290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

